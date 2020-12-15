Garmin introduces safety-enhancing Smart Rudder Bias technology for select twin-engine piston aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced upgrades to the GFC 600 digital autopilot including the addition of Smart Rudder Bias for select piston twin-engine aircraft. Smart Rudder Bias provides additional assistance against hazardous effects of a one-engine inoperative (OEI) event when appropriately equipped. The addition of Smart Rudder Bias to the Garmin Autonomi family of automated flight technologies provides pilots assistance in maintaining control of the aircraft while determining the next course of action, simultaneously reducing workload in a high-stress and time-critical flight environment. Additionally, the GFC 600 autopilot recently received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval on the Piper PA-31, further growing the list of GFC 600 compatible aircraft.

Smart Rudder Bias provides pilots assistance in one-engine inoperative events and is available on the GFC 600 digital autopilot. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to be able to offer a new safety tool for twin-engine piston aircraft with the introduction of Smart Rudder Bias, making the GFC 600 digital autopilot the most advanced solution for this class of aircraft on the market today,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “With the introduction of Smart Rudder Bias technology, working together with the other Garmin systems onboard, pilots can react to an engine failure by quickly and accurately detecting the issue while simultaneously receiving automatic assistance applying the correct flight control input – providing an additional safety tool not seen before in twin-engine piston aircraft.”

Help manage aerodynamic performance with Smart Rudder Bias

Twin-engine aircraft inherently have aircraft controllability concerns in the event of an engine failure and pilots can expect a significant yaw toward the inoperative engine, resulting in an unstable aircraft state. In addition, due to a sideslip condition and a windmilling propeller, there can be decreased lift on the wing associated with the inoperative engine and simultaneously an increase in drag, all factors contributing to degraded performance and a critical loss in airspeed. Through close integration with multiple onboard Garmin systems, Smart Rudder Bias helps address these major concerns and immediately assists with controllability issues. This gives the pilot time to take the correct action required in order to better maintain positive aircraft control and help keep the aircraft in a safe flight condition.