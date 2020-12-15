 

Integra LifeSciences Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Clinical Data Management

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Integra LifeSciences, a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical, and extremity orthopedic solutions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, data cleaning, and reporting for future clinical trials. With Vault CDMS, Integra LifeSciences can shorten database build times for their studies.

“Innovative MedTech companies like Integra LifeSciences are adopting Veeva Vault CDMS to drive greater flexibility and speed in trials,” said Hugo Cervantes, vice president of strategy, Veeva Vault CDMS. “We are thrilled to partner with Integra LifeSciences on their important studies that will advance innovations for their customers and patients.”

Organizations of all sizes across industries and therapeutic areas are accelerating clinical research with Vault CDMS, a suite of data management systems for today’s clinical trials. Read Veeva’s white paper to learn how data management teams can create the spec and the casebook in a single step, reducing study build times and effort by more than half.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical, and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, Cadence, Certas, Codman, CUSA, DuraGen, DuraSeal, ICP Express, Integra, MediHoney, MicroFrance, PriMatrix, Salto Talaris, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ, Titan, and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 950 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

