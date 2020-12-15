 

Alnylam Announces 2021 Product and Pipeline Goals and Provides Program Updates at R&D Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, is kicking off a virtual R&D Day event today. During the two-day event, the Company plans to showcase its commercial and R&D progress, including its product and pipeline goals for 2021, focused on continued commercial execution and advancement of early-, mid- and late-stage investigational programs. Alnylam will also provide an update on its progress toward achieving a self-sustainable financial profile for future growth and value creation.

“Five years ago, we charted our Alnylam 2020 goals of building a multi-product, global commercial company with a deep clinical pipeline for future growth and an organic product engine for sustainable innovation. We have now exceeded those ambitious goals with four marketed products and 12 organically derived clinical programs across four strategic therapeutic areas,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “In 2021, across our portfolio of partnered and proprietary programs, we aim to deliver performance on four commercial brands, file one new NDA, and report topline results on two Phase 3 programs, amongst other objectives. In the coming years, we believe Alnylam is positioned to emerge as a leading, top-five biotech company, driven by continuous global commercial execution and top-line growth, advancement of a robust clinical development pipeline, continued leverage of our organic product engine as a source of sustainable innovation and transformational medicines, and achievement of a self-sustainable financial profile.”

2021 Product and Pipeline Goals

ONPATTRO (patisiran), a commercial-stage RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) for the treatment of polyneuropathy in patients with hATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam plans to:

  • Continue global commercial execution
  • Complete enrollment in the APOLLO-B study, which is now expected in early 2021

GIVLAARI (givosiran), a commercial-stage RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). Alnylam plans to:

  • Continue global commercial execution
  • Achieve regulatory approval of GIVLAARI in Japan in mid-2021

OXLUMO (lumasiran), a commercial-stage RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients. Alnylam plans to:

  • Execute on global commercial launches throughout 2021
  • Achieve regulatory approval of OXLUMO in Brazil in early 2021
  • Report topline results from the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 study in mid-2021

Vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam plans to:

Disclaimer

