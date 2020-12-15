KKR Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio with First Investment in Pennsylvania’s Leigh Valley Market

The asset is a state of the art fulfillment center completed in 2020, which is located just minutes from Allentown and offers excellent connectivity to New York and the broader Tri-State area within a two hour drive. The property was 100% leased at acquisition to high quality tenant on a long-term basis. KKR acquired the asset from the developer, the Keith Corporation.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of a 600,000 square foot industrial distribution property in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The property is the first acquisition by KKR’s real estate business in the Lehigh Valley market.

“We are excited to expand our broader industrial footprint with our first acquisition in the Lehigh Valley market,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas.

KKR is making the investment through its core plus real estate strategy. Across its funds, KKR now owns over 31 million square feet of industrial property in strategic locations across major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate AUM to approximately $14 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of September 30, 2020. The global real estate team consists of over 90 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit businesses.

About KKR

