 

indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 13:00  |  78   |   |   

indie Semiconductor, a next generation automotive semiconductor and software innovator, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be named indie Semiconductor, Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol INDI. The transaction reflects an implied equity value for the combined company of roughly $1.4 billion.

indie is at the forefront of disruptive automotive megatrends spanning ADAS/Autonomous, Connectivity, User Experience and Vehicle Electrification. Today, indie’s automotive semiconductor portfolio addresses a $16 billion market, according to IHS, which is expected to exceed $38 billion by 2025 driven by strong demand for silicon and software content in automobiles. indie’s best-in-class, mixed signal system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions are currently on 12 Tier 1 approved vendor lists, contributing to a strategic backlog position of more than $2 billion, defined as projected revenues based on existing contracts, design and pricing terms and historic production trends.

“Thunder Bridge II has found an outstanding merger partner in indie Semiconductor,” said Gary Simanson, president and CEO of Thunder Bridge II. "Donald McClymont and his team have established a leadership franchise with a differentiated product offering, having shipped over 100 million units to Tier 1 automotive suppliers globally. By virtue of our combination, we believe that indie will have the financial firepower to accelerate the Company’s strategic growth initiatives and help create an Autotech pureplay powerhouse.”

“indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with our highly innovative system solutions,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our mixed signal SoC platforms are enabling a diverse set of rapidly emerging automotive megatrends that have reached an inflection point. Accordingly, we are excited to partner with Thunder Bridge II at this key growth juncture to capitalize on our existing design win pipeline, extend indie’s product reach, drive scale and further consolidate within Autotech, ultimately creating shareholder value as a public company.”

