 

Athenex Announces FDA Approval of Klisyri (Tirbanibulin) for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis on the Face or Scalp

  • Klisyri is the first FDA approved proprietary product for Athenex
  • First-in-class microtubule inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp with a 5-day application course
  • Klisyri will be manufactured by Athenex
  • Almirall will launch Klisyri in the U.S. in first quarter 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp. Klisyri is the first FDA approved branded proprietary product for Athenex and will be launched in partnership with Almirall in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2021. Klisyri will be manufactured by Athenex, highlighting the vertically integrated capabilities of the company ranging from a preclinical lead to a developed product for market launch.

“The FDA approval of Klisyri is a significant milestone for Athenex. Klisyri is a home-grown product discovered and characterized by Athenex scientists and developed from pre-IND to NDA by the Athenex team. We are extremely proud of our team’s excellent execution,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “Approval demonstrates our ability to execute upon the entirety of the drug development and registration process. We are excited to partner with Almirall to bring this first-in-class microtubule inhibitor to patients with actinic keratosis in the US.”

Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Chief Medical Officer of Athenex added, “The FDA approval of tirbanibulin ointment represents a first-in-class microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of actinic keratosis. We believe this small molecule platform has the potential beyond actinic keratosis and are leveraging the platform to develop therapies for other oncology indications.”

Mr. Peter Guenter, CEO of Almirall, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Athenex to market Klisyri in the U.S. and in Europe. This approval from the FDA represents a new option for Dermatologists and marks an important further step for Actinic Keratosis patients. What makes this new therapy particularly exciting is the 5-day course of treatment and its good tolerability. We look forward to the launch of Klisyri in the US in the first quarter of 2021.”

