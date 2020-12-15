 

StorageVault Announces Appointment of New Director and Corporate Secretary, Completion of 50,000 Square Feet of Expansion, Management of Two New Stores, Issues Options and Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2020

globenewswire
15.12.2020   

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that Benjamin Harris has been appointed a director of StorageVault. Longtime director, Blair Tamblyn has stepped-down from the StorageVault Board of Directors as he resumes his seat as Chair and CEO of Timbercreek Financial (TF) and with plans to join the Parkit Enterprises (PKT-V) Board. Effective December 15, 2020, the directors of StorageVault are Jay Lynne Fleming, Benjamin Harris, Iqbal Khan, Steven Scott and Alan Simpson.

Mr. Harris has more than 20 years of real estate investment and management experience. Mr. Harris is currently the managing member of a private investment vehicle based in the United States. Until September 2020, he served as CEO of LINK Logistics, Blackstone’s US industrial real estate platform. Prior to joining LINK, Mr. Harris served as President of Gramercy Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT based in New York, that was sold to Blackstone in a $7.6 billion take-private transaction. Mr. Harris is a graduate of Dalhousie University and the University of Kings College in Canada where he received joint science degrees in Economics. He also serves on the board of Rippowam Cisqua School in Bedford, New York.

Steven Scott, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of StorageVault commented, “Ben has been a tremendous resource to StorageVault and we are very excited to finally have him join our team. We would like to thank Blair for bringing his business building skills to SVI, he has been a tremendous resource for the company. We are excited for Blair as he steps back into the Chair and CEO roll at Timbercreek Financial (TF) and brings his impressive skill set to the Parkit Board.”

StorageVault is also pleased to announce that Tamara Souglis has been appointed StorageVault’s Corporate Secretary.

Completion of 50,000 Square Feet of New Space
StorageVault is pleased to announce the completion of a new 40,000 square foot building at its Sudbury, ON store and the completion of 10,000 square foot expansion at one of its Montreal, QC area stores. The expansion was completed to meet pent up demand and is part of the over 1,000,000 square feet of development potential on lands owned by SVI. All construction costs of the expansion were paid for with cash on hand. StorageVault plans to complete another 25,000 to 50,000 square feet expansion in the next 18 months.

