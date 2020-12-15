Montreal, Quebec, December 15, 2020 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report high-grade Ag results from its ongoing drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The results confirm high-grade Ag mineralisation below the current mining operations (ZG-20-06) with an intercept of 4.00m at 9,346 g/t Ag, which is an all-time best within the mine’s database including the highest Ag value of 60,000 g/t Ag over 0.5m (Table 1). In addition, hole ZG-20-01 confirms new high-grade mineralisation at depth at the granite contact.

Included in this release are results for six diamond drill holes (“DDH”), which include five DDH from surface and one DDH at depth.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, remarked, “While Zgounder had already announced several extraordinary high-grade drill results this year, these intercepts are exceptional and represent an all-time best, securing Zgounder’s position as a top-tier, high-grade, pure play silver mine.

We are truly excited by the potential emerging from our work at Zgounder, which bodes well for the updated resource statement scheduled for early next year.”

Drilling Results

Given the strength of the initial exploration results, the 15,000-meter drilling program scheduled for 2020 has been expanded to 17,500 meters. As of December 11, 2020, a total of 16,226m of drilling had been completed, including 11,853m of surface DDH, 1,862m of underground DDH and 2,206m from underground percussion holes (“T28”). This includes 305m of drilling to confirm the presence of mineralisation within the old tailings pond.