 

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Sale and Lease Transactions

Company Enters into New Long-Term Leases with Affiliates of Penn National Gaming, Inc. and Casino Queen

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or "GLPI") (NASDAQ: GLPI), announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) to sell to Penn National the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland for $31.1 million in cash, subject to certain customary working capital adjustments. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, GLPI will enter into a new lease with Penn National for the real estate assets associated with Hollywood Casino Perryville, for initial annual cash rent of approximately $7.77 million. The lease will have an initial term of 15 years with four 5-year extensions. 

GLPI has also entered into a definitive agreement to sell the operations of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge (“HCBR”) to Casino Queen Holding Company Inc. (“Casino Queen”) for $28.2 million. GLPI will retain ownership of all real estate assets at HCBR and will simultaneously enter into a master lease with Casino Queen, which will include both the DraftKings at Casino Queen (“DKCQ”) property in East St. Louis and the HCBR facility, for initial annual cash rent of approximately $21.4 million. The lease will have an initial term of 15 years with four 5-year extensions.

In conjunction with the transaction, GLPI will also have a right of first refusal with Casino Queen for other sale leaseback transactions up to $50 million over the next 2 years. GLPI will complete the previously announced landside development project at HCBR and the rent under the master lease will be adjusted upon delivery to reflect a yield of 8.25% on GLPI’s project costs. 

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "The sale of our operations in Baton Rouge and Perryville is bittersweet as both properties were foundational to the creation of GLPI seven years ago. We are grateful to the team members who do an amazing job managing these properties and delivering great guest entertainment and amenities, particularly in the face of the challenges brought on by the pandemic. We are confident that they are in good hands with the new operators of these properties and will continue to shine under Penn National and Casino Queen. By retaining the real estate of both Perryville and Baton Rouge, and continuing the development on the expansion in Baton Rouge, we retain a vested interested in their future. Finally, while we have decided to divest these operations to focus on our core business, our institutional knowledge and ability to operate gaming facilities at a high level remain intact should a compelling opportunity arise in the future.”

