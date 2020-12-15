PharmaTher Files U.S. Patent for Novel Combinations of Psilocybin and FDA Approved Drugs to Treat Neurological Disorders

The patent application, entitled “Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies”, outlines novel combinations of certain FDA approved drugs with psilocybin as a potential therapeutic option to reduce the side effects and improve the effectiveness of psilocybin to treat neurological disorders.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., (“PharmaTher” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlining the potential for novel combinations of psilocybin and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs to treat neurological disorders.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher commented: “Since our inception we have been focused on developing an FDA-based product pipeline of novel uses of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, and combinations with FDA approved drugs for neurological disorders. Expanding our intellectual property portfolio of psychedelic pharmaceuticals via the FDA approval pathway is the foundation of our business to protect our development and commercialization objectives and to increase shareholder value for the long-term.”

PharmaTher will partner with third-party research institutions and life sciences companies in the research and development of psilocybin in combination with certain FDA approved drugs in models of neurological disorders with the objective to complete investigational new drug (“IND”)-enabling studies and to file an IND application with the FDA.

The discovery of novel combinations of psilocybin and FDA approved drugs were generated from the research activities of panaceAI, PharmaTher’s proprietary drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform.

The Company uses panaceAI to explore novel uses of psychedelic drugs such as ketamine, psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, Ayahuasca and combinations with FDA approved drugs to improve on their efficacy and side effects profile for clinical development via the FDA regulatory pathway.

The Company cautions that psilocybin is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success alone and in combination of FDA approved drugs in the treatment of neurological diseases or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, combinations of certain FDA approved pharmaceuticals with psilocybin and/or psilocin.