 

The Movie Studio Secures New Motion Picture Production, Distribution and Corporate Operations Facility for Implementation of the Company’s Vertically Integrated Business Model

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a 6,400-square-foot Studio facility in the prestigious Ft. Lauderdale Galleria Mall. The location will house the Company’s vertically integrated business model and, when completed, will include Corporate Management Administration and Systems Administration offices, Content Creation, and Edit and Voiceover Suites. The facility will also house Social Media, Location and Product Placement, Production, Talent and Wardrobe Departments and OTT platform suites. The Production Area will encompass a 15x20 stage with projection backdrops, professional green screen, greenroom and set production and equipment storage areas.

The Company intends to monetize the facility by cross pollination between the divisions as well as through its current and new Strategic Partner Associations and facilitation of its Management Discussion and Analysis business plan currently filed in its annual report with the core emphasis on acquiring, developing, producing and distributing independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via advertiser Video on Demand and subscription Video on Demand function (AVOD/SVOD) on an Over the Top (OTT) platform, foreign motion picture block chain sales integration sales and viewable on various media devices.

The Company is currently engaged in establishing its own OTT AVOD/SVOD platform to integrate both its own and aggregated feature films and projects in development and other media intellectual properties. The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution, and the company currently utilizes a blockchain platform of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Company has launched The Movie Studio App on Google Play and the App Store, enabling users to both view the Company's aggregated content and, also, potentially become part of it. The App is in the completion stage and The Movie Studio is conducting its final beta test of the App's unique "audition submission" function, leveraging the company's "Watch Our Movies, Be in Our Movies!" content platform and "Everyone's a Star" campaign, which will be marketed via social media. Using the App, subscribers can upload a video audition submission that showcases them reading character dialogue. Audition submissions will then be reviewed by producers for possible participation of the auditionee in upcoming feature films.

