 

DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 13:18  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above expectations

15-Dec-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the course of the fourth quarter, the recovery in steel demand continued more strongly than previously expected. At the same time, the improved price level has already had a positive impact on the operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of Klöckner & Co SE. Klöckner & Co was able to benefit disproportionately from these positive market developments due to the advanced transformation project Surtsey. Therefore, Klöckner & Co SE expects now an EBITDA before material special effects of €105-115 million for the full year 2020, contrary to previous expectations of €75-95 million, and still a significantly positive cash flow from operating activities.

In addition, the market recovery is expected to continue at the beginning of the new year and, in conjunction with the now rapidly increasing digitalization and restructuring effects from the project Surtsey, will lead to a considerably improved operating income before special material effects in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2019, page 273 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html).
 

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)203 / 307-0
Fax: +49 (0)203 / 307-5000
E-mail: info@kloeckner.com
Internet: www.kloeckner.com
ISIN: DE000KC01000
WKN: KC0100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155309

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155309  15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155309&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKloeckner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Klöckner&Co auf langfristiger Basis investieren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above expectations 15-Dec-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
DGAP-News: Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data provides outlook for 2021 and announces capital increase
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG gibt Ausblick für 2021 und stärkt Kapitalbasis
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:42 Uhr
Klöckner & Co wird optimistischer
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über den Erwartungen (deutsch)
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über den Erwartungen
11.12.20
LYNX: Klöckner: Übernahme vom Tisch, Rallye vorbei?
10.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt Klöckner & Co auf 'Buy'
09.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
09.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax pendelt um 13 400 Punkte - Hoffnung auf US-Hilfspaket
09.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Hoffnung auf US-Hilfspaket treibt Dax über 13 400 Punkte
09.12.20
ROUNDUP/Klöckner & Co: Apollo und Großaktionär Loh verwerfen mögliche Übernahme
09.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: KlöCo nach abgesagtem Übernahmeinteresse unter Druck

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:38 Uhr
44.685
Klöckner&Co auf langfristiger Basis investieren?
05.05.20
2
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Klöckner & Co auf 'Reduce'