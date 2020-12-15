DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR 15-Dec-2020 / 13:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE USA OR IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, December 15, 2020 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) announces that the capital increase of 4,2 percent of the share capital (the "Capital Increase") has been placed.

The Management Board of MagForce, with approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by way of a partial exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights by 1,165,000 EUR by issuing 1,165,000 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00, against cash contributions (the "New Shares").

The New Shares were allocated at a placement price of 4.00 EUR per share in a private placement. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of approx. 4.7 million EUR.

The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 22 December 2020.

The majority of the New Shares were subscribed by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. and by MagForce's CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet. Hauck & Aufhäuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Capital Increase.