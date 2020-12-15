 

Boston Market Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software and EverServ Hardware

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced that Boston Market has selected PAR’s Brink POS software and PAR EverServ hardware to deploy at all 350 restaurants nationwide. The new partnership was facilitated by PAR’s long-time reseller partner, RDS Hospitality (RDS) who will be providing Boston Market with project management, implementation and helpdesk services.

Krupa Patel, President of Boston Market shared, “We were looking for a cloud-based solution to replace a legacy system that limited our ability to implement new technology quickly. Never was this limitation more evident than during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only, did the Brink POS open API allow us to quickly and easily integrate with our current ecosystem partners for loyalty, online ordering and back-office, but it enabled us to quickly develop additional customizations required to innovate. We are confident in the partners we have chosen for this journey with RDS and PAR.”

“After a time of vetting several products with the Boston Market team we are both excited and confident in their decision to deploy the PAR POS hardware and the Brink software solution. We believe the partnership with RDS Hospitality and PAR is a winning solution for restaurant operators such as Boston Market who are looking to innovate and win in today’s environment,” said Chris Medeiros, General Manager, RDS Hospitality

Savneet Singh, PAR Technology’s CEO commented on Boston Market’s selection of PAR’s Brink POS, “At PAR, we are proud of our agile approach to solving unique challenges for our customers and acting as the catalyst for innovation for amazing brands like Boston Market. Our job is to help Boston Market connect people to the meals and moments they love. It’s that simple. We are honored to work with Boston Market and RDS Hospitality and look forward to a long relationship of growth and success.”

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 300 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient same-day orders and delivery for corporate and person events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

