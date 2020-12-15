Edward E. Greene Joins Iron Mountain as Chief Human Resources Officer

“We’re excited to welcome Edward onto our global Iron Mountain team,” said William L. Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Iron Mountain. “With his extensive background in HR, strategic planning, and organizational change, I am confident he will have a significant impact on Iron Mountain’s growth and success.”

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, today announced that Edward E. Greene has joined the company as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As a key member of the enterprise leadership team, he will report to the CEO and oversee Iron Mountain’s global human resources strategy and human capital initiatives.

“I am delighted to join Iron Mountain as its new Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Edward E. Greene. “I look forward to building relationships at all levels of the organization to develop talent and build value.”

Greene brings over 20 years of human resources and organizational strategy experience. Prior to joining Iron Mountain, Greene was the Chief Human Resources Officer at FactSet Research Systems and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Voya Financial. In these roles, he led the overall talent strategy while ensuring the culture, organization design, policies and operations aligned with the organizational priorities and values. He is an ardent champion of diversity, inclusion, equity, and corporate social responsibility. Greene began his corporate career at Fidelity Investments in HR leadership and senior Relationship Management roles. He started his career in Boston as a labor and employment attorney at Goodwin, Procter.

Greene is a graduate of Tufts University and University of Virginia Law School. In September, he became the first Black president of the board of trustees for the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, having served on the board for more than a decade. In 2014, Savoy Magazine recognized him in its ‘Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’ ranking.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

