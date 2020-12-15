 

Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for Novel Research and Multiple Phase Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

Leading FDA consultancy firm to advise on drug development and clinical trial pipeline

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has partnered with ProPharma Group, the leading provider of regulatory and compliance services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. As part of the agreement, ProPharma Group will provide regulatory advisement as the company seeks approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug development platform as well as the Company’s various stage clinical trials.

“ProPharma Group is a globally recognized firm with a strong track record of working with life sciences and biopharma companies to ensure full compliance with all FDA regulations, including all necessary steps for eventual global federal approvals,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine. “Mydecine currently has a jam-packed clinical trial calendar with plans to expand it to include additional various phase trials throughout the globe. Additionally, Mydecine has built a strong IP position in the psychedelics space. As we build upon our drug development platform, ProPharma Group will be a key partner for us as we explore the most efficient regulatory pathway in our mission to bring innovative treatments to the forefront for people suffering from mental health issues like PTSD and addiction.”

For more than 35 years, ProPharma Group has played an instrumental role helping its clients advance viable and efficient drug development pathways and solutions utilizing its scientific and regulatory acumen as well as its expertise in FDA, regulatory, quality and compliance, and company-related matters. With decades of experience and a positive working relationship with the FDA, ProPharma Group will serve as a key partner as Mydecine moves its drug pipeline and clinical research trials forward in an effort to increase compatibility and safety of psychedelics for therapeutic use.

Seite 1 von 4


Mydecine Innovations Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for Novel Research and Multiple Phase Clinical Trials Leading FDA consultancy firm to advise on drug development and clinical trial pipelineDENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Mydecine Innovations Group Partners with Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Present a Free, Live Webinar Series on The Renaissance of Psychedelics
08.12.20
Der Vorreiter schlägt zu: NÄCHSTER MEILENSTEIN! Positive toxikologische Bewertung ebnet den Weg für neue Produkte! Aktie vor Sprung!
08.12.20
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
04.12.20
Hier geht die Post ab: Jahresend-Rallye erfasst neuen Sektor! Hammer-Performance bei dieser frischen IPO-Aktie erwartet!
24.11.20
Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements
17.11.20
Neuvorstellung im Boom-Sektor!: Milliarden-Börsengang von COMPASS weckte die Branche auf! Wird diese brandneue Aktie der nächste Highflyer?
17.11.20
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
25
High Washington