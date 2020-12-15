Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for Novel Research and Multiple Phase Clinical Trials

Leading FDA consultancy firm to advise on drug development and clinical trial pipeline

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has partnered with ProPharma Group, the leading provider of regulatory and compliance services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. As part of the agreement, ProPharma Group will provide regulatory advisement as the company seeks approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug development platform as well as the Company’s various stage clinical trials.



“ProPharma Group is a globally recognized firm with a strong track record of working with life sciences and biopharma companies to ensure full compliance with all FDA regulations, including all necessary steps for eventual global federal approvals,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine. “Mydecine currently has a jam-packed clinical trial calendar with plans to expand it to include additional various phase trials throughout the globe. Additionally, Mydecine has built a strong IP position in the psychedelics space. As we build upon our drug development platform, ProPharma Group will be a key partner for us as we explore the most efficient regulatory pathway in our mission to bring innovative treatments to the forefront for people suffering from mental health issues like PTSD and addiction.”

For more than 35 years, ProPharma Group has played an instrumental role helping its clients advance viable and efficient drug development pathways and solutions utilizing its scientific and regulatory acumen as well as its expertise in FDA, regulatory, quality and compliance, and company-related matters. With decades of experience and a positive working relationship with the FDA, ProPharma Group will serve as a key partner as Mydecine moves its drug pipeline and clinical research trials forward in an effort to increase compatibility and safety of psychedelics for therapeutic use.