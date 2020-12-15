BSE EBIX Beta Launches Term Insurance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on its On-Demand Hi-Tech Platform

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange Pte Ltd., today announced the beta launch of term Insurance of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on its state-of-the-art hi-tech platform. With this launch, BSE Ebix now has the ability to handle insurance sales across both Term and Endowment lines in the Life Insurance segment, using its omni-channel digital presence. The launch of Life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the Company’s perspective, since Life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country.



New business premiums in Life Insurance in India amount approximately at 2 trillion rupees, with 30 million policies being written annually. The life insurance segment has been growing at a CAGR of 10% annually and as per industry analysts, this growth is expected to continue for the next many years. The business sourcing in the life insurance segment in India is largely dominated at present by Individual agents and the Bank assurance channel, with the Insurance Brokers accounting for less than 2% of the business in 2018-19. BSE Ebix with its technology and country wide expanse sees an opportunity to change this scenario in India.

BSE Ebix’s strategy is to have an unrivalled ‘Phygital’ pan-India reach by combining the physical presence of tens of thousands of PoSPs with an omni-channel digital channel, thereby allowing its PoSPs to have access to extensive real-time quotes from insurance companies and to complete the entire transaction online on behalf of their customers. Through its technology, BSE Ebix empowers PoSPs to deliver best of the Insurance products and provide comfort to the end customers by transacting physically at the speed of digital technology. This presents a huge opportunity for BSE Ebix to build its Life insurance portfolio.

In order to offer a full bouquet of insurance to meet the diverse needs of the end customer, BSE Ebix also plans to offer other insurance products for Commercial Vehicles like Trucks, Tractor, Auto, Taxi; Commercial Products like fire, liability, shopkeeper insurance; and other Personal lines of business like Home, Personal accident, travel Insurance etc.. BSE Ebix also plans to add many more insurance companies in each insurance vertical in coming days and months, while ensuring that their integration with BSE Ebix is state of the art for each vertical.