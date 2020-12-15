MJ Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual report for the Period Ended December 31, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE ) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides services to the regulated cannabis industry inclusive of cultivation and production management, infrastructure development and sales is pleased to inform shareholders that it has filed its Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2019.

The Company is finalizing its Quarterly Reports for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 to be reviewed and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the near term.

“The filing of the Company’s Annual Report is the first step in getting the Company back into compliance with the SEC’s reporting requirements,” stated Roger Bloss, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Our new executive team, while mindful of all aspects of corporate responsibility, highlighted shareholder value over the past several months by focusing on the task of bringing our reporting up to date.”

“We’re delighted to have our 2019 10-K filed and we’re now turning our attention to our Quarterly Reports through Q3,” stated Jim Kelly, Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to our stock being more actively traded as we maintain compliance and work on closing out a very successful 2020 from a cultivation, sales and operations perspective.”

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production, management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. The Company’s cultivation operations include management of a three-acre co-operative for in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. The Company currently manages a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expects to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers and cultivators as part of our production campus that is currently under development. The Company also provides management consulting services to state licensed dispensaries.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.