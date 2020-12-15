 

vTv Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement for Novel Nrf2 Activator to Anteris Bio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today announced that vTv Therapeutics LLC (“vTv”) has entered into a licensing agreement with Anteris Bio for worldwide rights to vTv’s novel clinical-stage Nrf2 activator compound, HPP971. Anteris Bio, a newly-formed portfolio company of Aditum Bio, the biotech investment firm co-founded in 2019 by former Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez and former President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Dr. Mark Fishman, will focus on developing HPP971 as a new therapy for the treatment of renal disease.

HPP971 is vTv’s most advanced oral, small molecule activator of the Nrf2 pathway (nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2) within its portfolio of promising Nrf2 compounds. HPP971 has completed two phase 1 studies to date. Under the terms of the agreement, Anteris will pay vTv an upfront payment of $2 million and vTv may be eligible for up to $151 million of future development, regulatory and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on annual net sales at a low double-digit rate in exchange for worldwide development and commercialization rights to the compound. In addition, vTv will receive a minority equity interest in Anteris Bio.

“The Nrf2 pathway is a promising, novel target for combating many diseases related to oxidative stress, including renal disease,” said Steve Holcombe, president and chief executive officer of vTv Therapeutics. “We’re thrilled to partner with Anteris to further the development of HPP971. With a focus in renal disease and a strategic partnership with TrialSpark, they will have the ability to efficiently develop HPP971 to ultimately bring a potential new treatment option to patients suffering from kidney disease.”

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the most significant global health challenges and a leading cause of mortality, both directly and as a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Globally, it is estimated that nearly 700 million individuals suffer from CKD, and CKD is directly responsible for over 1 million deaths annually. Clear unmet medical need exists in renal disease as therapies have traditionally revolved around treatment of symptoms (e.g. hypertension, renal failure). HPP971, to be renamed ANT-401, is a small molecule activator of Nrf2, a mechanism which has disease modifying potential across multiple etiologies of renal disease. Nrf2 is a transcription factor required for the expression of many antioxidant genes regulated by the ARE promoter sequence. ANT-401 activates Nrf2 through the inhibition of Bach1, a transcription repressor that prevents Nrf2 activity in the nucleus.

Seite 1 von 3


vTv Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

vTv Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement for Novel Nrf2 Activator to Anteris Bio HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today announced that vTv Therapeutics LLC (“vTv”) has entered into a licensing agreement with Anteris Bio for worldwide rights to vTv’s novel clinical-stage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
vTv Therapeutics Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $47 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
24
vTv Therapeutics Inc.vielversprechender zukunftswert