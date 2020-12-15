 

Aramark Aims to Donate 5 Million Face Masks – One for Every Mask Sold – to Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020   

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today launched a face mask donation campaign to benefit Ronald McDonald House locations across the United States that will help support the vital services and compassionate care they provide to children and their families. For every non-medical Washable Preventive Mask (3-pack)1 purchased by an Aramark customer, the Company will donate three non-medical 7” 3-ply Disposable Masks to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters.2

Aramark launched a new initiative to donate five million face masks to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The masks will be distributed to Ronald McDonald House programs across the U.S. to help support the vital services they provide to children and their families. (Pictured (l-r): Jennifer French, CEO and President of Ronald McDonald House, Southern New Jersey; Nanci Hunsinger, Vice President, Customer Service, Aramark Uniform Services) (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick start the campaign, Aramark has committed to making a donation of 50,000 disposable face masks to be distributed among 50 RMHC Chapters, with a goal to donate five million masks to RMHC Chapters.

“We are proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities with this program as they continue to provide crucial resources and support to families with ill or injured children,” said Brad Drummond, Chief Operating Officer of Aramark Uniform and Refreshment Services. “It is our hope, during these challenging times, that our partnership and this donation help provide an even more comforting environment for Ronald McDonald House visitors and families utilizing their services.”

“On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Aramark for their continued support of our mission and the millions of children and families we serve each year,” said Kelly Dolan, President and CEO, RMHC. “This in-kind donation comes at a time of immense need for our Chapters and we are grateful to be included in this tremendous initiative.”

The RMHC face mask donation program will run through December 14, 2021 and has a donation cap of five million masks. To learn more about the RMHC donation campaign and purchase a non-medical Washable Preventive Mask (3-pack), visit aramarkuniform.com.

Aramark has a long history of supporting RMHC through its annual employee Aramark Building Community Day, a day set aside for employees to assist nonprofit community partners with service projects or donations.

