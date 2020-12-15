Williams Recognized by CDP for Climate Change Actions and Reporting Transparency

"As the first North American midstream company to set aggressive and actionable climate targets, Williams is committed to addressing climate change in a pragmatic and economically feasible manner across our operations, and we hold ourselves accountable through transparent interactions with customers, employees and shareholders," said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition from CDP demonstrates that Williams is on the right track to successfully sustain and evolve our natural gas-focused business to reduce emissions and build a clean energy economy while delivering long-term value to stakeholders.”

Williams (NYSE: WMB) was recognized by CDP with a ‘B’ score for its commitment to transparency and governance around climate change, ranking above the sector (oil and gas storage and transportation) average of ‘C’ and exceeding the North American regional average of ‘D’. Williams’ score signifies the company is taking coordinated action on climate change.

CDP's annual disclosure and scoring process is a widely recognized measure of strong corporate environmental transparency and performance. This is the first year Williams participated in the full disclosure and scoring process through the CDP climate change questionnaire.

Williams’ focus on sustainable performance is recognized in other key rankings for 2020, including:

Dow Jones Sustainability Index : Williams ranked in the top 7% in the oil and gas storage and transportation industry and peer group and was added to the Dow Jones North America Sustainable Index for the first time this year.

: Williams ranked in the top 7% in the oil and gas storage and transportation industry and peer group and was added to the Dow Jones North America Sustainable Index for the first time this year. Sustainalytics : Williams ranked in the top 5% in the Refiners and Pipelines industry group, reflecting strong management of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

: Williams ranked in the top 5% in the Refiners and Pipelines industry group, reflecting strong management of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. MSCI: Williams maintained a BB rating, illustrating its ongoing emphasis on ESG developments.

Williams continues to take an active industry role in demonstrating real and sustainable achievements in ESG reporting by co-leading an initiative though the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) to launch the first-ever Midstream Company ESG Reporting Template that allows midstream energy infrastructure companies to present their sustainability metrics that matter most to investors in a transparent and comparable way.

ESG Analyst Event scheduled for Jan. 19

Williams will host a virtual ESG event on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT, to discuss its ESG performance, climate commitment and forward-looking strategy for sustainable operations. Additional information on this event will be shared in early January.

To read the company’s 2019 Sustainability Report, visit https://www.williams.com/sustainability/climate-commitment/.

To learn more about Williams’ climate commitment visit https://www.williams.com/climate-commitment/.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

