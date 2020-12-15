Rekor Launches Mobile App, Turning Smartphones Into AI-Powered Vehicle Recognition Devices for Commercial Users

The app turns a smartphone into a handheld tool that identifies vehicles and license plates. The user receives instant confirmation when the data matches a customer generated “hotlist” record.

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced the launch of Rekor Go , an application that brings the power of accurate vehicle recognition to the mobile devices of a broad array of commercial users.

Rekor Go does not need to continuously connect and stream to the cloud, enabling operations in areas where Wi-Fi or cellular service is limited or unreliable. It captures data on the move, operating in real-time on a live video stream. Identified plates are instantly compared to a user-generated list, shortening the time from capture to insight and issuing an audible and haptic alert.

The Rekor Go app comes with a number of additional features, including:

On device management – Users can manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information directly or uploading a list. Within the application, users can also capture and review images of all reads and export data using native phone capabilities.

– Users can manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information directly or uploading a list. Within the application, users can also capture and review images of all reads and export data using native phone capabilities. On device storage – Rekor Go stores 30 days of images and metadata, and gives users full and complete access to the data.

– Rekor Go stores 30 days of images and metadata, and gives users full and complete access to the data. Export capability -- The export tool creates a .csv read file that can be downloaded and shared.

-- The export tool creates a .csv read file that can be downloaded and shared. Alerts for license plates of interest – Manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information or by uploading a list through the application or companion website.

– Manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information or by uploading a list through the application or companion website. Companion website– The Rekor Go companion website allows the user to create and upload bulk lists, differentiating between Allowed and Not Allowed plates.



“This is a remarkable achievement for Rekor,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “It’s the first on-device mobile app that delivers AI-powered vehicle recognition capabilities directly into users’ hands. Rekor Go can alert campus safety officers to vehicles of interest, whether it’s associated with criminal activity, a protective order, or a recently terminated employee. It can be used by event staff to track VIP arrivals, identify a vehicle’s location for asset recovery, and validate vehicles that are parked in restricted access lots, even in a parking garage where Wi-Fi or cell phone service is limited. Our price point makes this technology accessible for many businesses, and we anticipate adding capabilities over time.”