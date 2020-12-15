 

Rekor Launches Mobile App, Turning Smartphones Into AI-Powered Vehicle Recognition Devices for Commercial Users

App requires no cellular service or Wi-Fi connection

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced the launch of Rekor Go, an application that brings the power of accurate vehicle recognition to the mobile devices of a broad array of commercial users.

The app turns a smartphone into a handheld tool that identifies vehicles and license plates. The user receives instant confirmation when the data matches a customer generated “hotlist” record.

Rekor Go does not need to continuously connect and stream to the cloud, enabling operations in areas where Wi-Fi or cellular service is limited or unreliable. It captures data on the move, operating in real-time on a live video stream. Identified plates are instantly compared to a user-generated list, shortening the time from capture to insight and issuing an audible and haptic alert.

The Rekor Go app comes with a number of additional features, including:

  • On device management – Users can manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information directly or uploading a list. Within the application, users can also capture and review images of all reads and export data using native phone capabilities.
  • On device storage – Rekor Go stores 30 days of images and metadata, and gives users full and complete access to the data.
  • Export capability-- The export tool creates a .csv read file that can be downloaded and shared.
  • Alerts for license plates of interest – Manage alerts directly through the mobile app by entering license plate information or by uploading a list through the application or companion website.
  • Companion website– The Rekor Go companion website allows the user to create and upload bulk lists, differentiating between Allowed and Not Allowed plates.

“This is a remarkable achievement for Rekor,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “It’s the first on-device mobile app that delivers AI-powered vehicle recognition capabilities directly into users’ hands. Rekor Go can alert campus safety officers to vehicles of interest, whether it’s associated with criminal activity, a protective order, or a recently terminated employee. It can be used by event staff to track VIP arrivals, identify a vehicle’s location for asset recovery, and validate vehicles that are parked in restricted access lots, even in a parking garage where Wi-Fi or cell phone service is limited. Our price point makes this technology accessible for many businesses, and we anticipate adding capabilities over time.”

