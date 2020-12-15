 

NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:36  |  69   |   |   

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (“NCLH”), announced today that it is proposing to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). NCLC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of NCLC’s subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our business strategy, financial position, results of operations, plans, prospects, actions taken or strategies being considered with respect to our liquidity position, valuation and appraisals of our assets and objectives of management for future operations (including those regarding expected fleet additions, our voluntary suspension, our ability to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our expectations regarding the resumption of cruise voyages and the timing for such resumption of cruise voyages, the implementation of and effectiveness of our health and safety protocols, operational position, demand for voyages, financing opportunities and extensions, and future cost mitigation and cash conservation efforts and efforts to reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures) are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of:

Seite 1 von 3
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (“NCLH”), announced today that it is proposing to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2019 Stewardship Report
07.12.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
02.12.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
20.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
18.11.20
Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Tesla, Nio, Levi Strauss, Boeing, Norwegian Cruise Line - US-Markt
18.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
17.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
219
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia