 

NexTech AR to Uplist to the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Innovative Senior Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:30  |  66   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences, and events is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all NEO’s listing requirements. Subject to final approval by NEO, NexTech’s common shares are expected to be listed on the NEO as of January 5, 2021.

On July 2, 2020, the Company filed an application to uplist to NASDAQ, which the Company anticipates to occur in addition to this uplisting. With the impending graduation from the CSE to the NEO Exchange, the Company is positioning its common shares to be traded on two senior exchanges in Canada and the United States, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors.

NEO is a senior stock exchange which offers a highly personalized approach to service while providing enhanced liquidity, and increased access to retail and institutional investors. In conjunction with the conditional approval to list the Company’s common shares on NEO, NexTech has applied to the CSE to be delisted on January 4, 2021. The uplisting is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade shares of NexTech; the symbol will remain ‘NTAR’.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech commented, “As NexTech’s market capitalization has grown quite dramatically in 2020, we believe that the primary listing exchange that we trade on should support that growth. As a senior exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors to allow our growth to continue, which simply isn’t available on the junior exchanges.” He continued: “We have worked closely with the NEO team over the previous weeks to position NexTech to make this transition both seamless and efficient. We thank them for accommodating us and look forward to the improved trading liquidity and expanded services for the Company in 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech AR to Uplist to the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Innovative Senior Exchange VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
NexTech AR Expands into China Hiring Steven Seet as Senior Director, Asia Pacific
09.12.20
NexTech AR Announces Launch of New Video Streaming Solution with AI and AR Capabilities
08.12.20
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, December 10, 2020
08.12.20
Canadian Society of Nephrology selects NexTech AR to Transform its 2021 Annual General Meeting into a Virtual Event
03.12.20
NexTech AR Reports a Record-Breaking 315% Increase in Black Friday Sales from Last Year
02.12.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd
02.12.20
NexTech AR Launches New Artificial Intelligence Division
01.12.20
NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion into Southeast Asia, Signing Multiple Strategic Reseller and Partner Agreements
30.11.20
Event Hustler Show Taps NexTech AR Leadership for December 2 Podcast on the Role of Augmented Reality in Creating Virtual and Hybrid Events
25.11.20
NexTech AR Subsidiary, Map Dynamics, Hosts Houston Ballet’s 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
71
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?