NexTech AR to Uplist to the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Innovative Senior Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences, and events is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all NEO’s listing requirements. Subject to final approval by NEO, NexTech’s common shares are expected to be listed on the NEO as of January 5, 2021.



On July 2, 2020, the Company filed an application to uplist to NASDAQ, which the Company anticipates to occur in addition to this uplisting. With the impending graduation from the CSE to the NEO Exchange, the Company is positioning its common shares to be traded on two senior exchanges in Canada and the United States, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors.

NEO is a senior stock exchange which offers a highly personalized approach to service while providing enhanced liquidity, and increased access to retail and institutional investors. In conjunction with the conditional approval to list the Company’s common shares on NEO, NexTech has applied to the CSE to be delisted on January 4, 2021. The uplisting is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade shares of NexTech; the symbol will remain ‘NTAR’.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech commented, “As NexTech’s market capitalization has grown quite dramatically in 2020, we believe that the primary listing exchange that we trade on should support that growth. As a senior exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors to allow our growth to continue, which simply isn’t available on the junior exchanges.” He continued: “We have worked closely with the NEO team over the previous weeks to position NexTech to make this transition both seamless and efficient. We thank them for accommodating us and look forward to the improved trading liquidity and expanded services for the Company in 2021.”