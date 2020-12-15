EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Liane Hirner and Robert Hirner (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.98 12
20.00 988
total volume: 1000
total price: 19999.76
average price: 19.99976
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: The purchase was made for a joint securities account of two persons
subject to reporting requirements: Liane Hirner (Member of the Management Board)
and Robert Hirner (person closely associated to this person discharging
managerial responsibilities).
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4791549
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
