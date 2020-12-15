EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.12.2020, 14:00 | 56 | 0 | 0 15.12.2020, 14:00 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Liane Hirner and Robert Hirner (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

19.98 12

20.00 988



total volume: 1000

total price: 19999.76

average price: 19.99976





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





explanation: The purchase was made for a joint securities account of two persons

subject to reporting requirements: Liane Hirner (Member of the Management Board)

and Robert Hirner (person closely associated to this person discharging

managerial responsibilities).









Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes:

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



