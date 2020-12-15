 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Liane Hirner and Robert Hirner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 14.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.98 12
20.00 988

total volume: 1000
total price: 19999.76
average price: 19.99976


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: The purchase was made for a joint securities account of two persons
subject to reporting requirements: Liane Hirner (Member of the Management Board)
and Robert Hirner (person closely associated to this person discharging
managerial responsibilities).




Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4791549
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kfz-Werkstätten bleiben geöffnet, der Autohandel muss schließen
Durchschnittlicher Besteuerungsanteil der Renten stieg 2019 auf 62,1% / Übergang von ...
Verjährung im VW-Dieselskandal: Diese Rechte haben betroffene Verbraucher dennoch
Agri Terra Update: Weitere 150.000 Orangenbäume in Paraguay gepflanzt (1) 
Volle Beitragsgarantie wird abgeschafft / 'Totenschein für Lebensversicherung': Wie Verbraucher ihre Altersvorsorge retten können (FOTO)
Verständlich erklärt: Was sich 2021 bei Krankenversicherung und Altersvorsorge ändert (FOTO)
BGH zu Verjährung im VW-Abgasskandal: Diese Chancen auf Schadensersatz haben Verbraucher
Corporate Health Award an vorbildlichste Arbeitgeber in Deutschland verliehen (VIDEO)
Mundschutz, Temperatur, Gesichtserkennung: Sicherheit und Kontrolle durch den Face Checkpoint Scanner
Der Online-Lebensmittelhandel erfordert grundlegend neue Geschäftsmodelle (FOTO)
Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
Kfz-Werkstätten bleiben geöffnet, der Autohandel muss schließen
Reisemobile mit Fiat-Ducato-Motor sprengen Abgasgrenzwerte / Dr. Stoll & Sauer hat Modelle von ...
Hartz-IV-Erhöhung 2021 reicht nicht aus, um Rekordstrompreise auszugleichen (FOTO)
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
12:27 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
11:38 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
14.12.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.12.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
11.12.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
11.12.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
11.12.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
04.12.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
04.12.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)