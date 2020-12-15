LendingTree Standardizes on Aruba ESP to Enable a Modern, Mobile-First Workplace

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), the nation’s leading online marketplace that connects consumers with a range of financial services, has standardized on Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) in its new Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters and across its branch offices, to enable a mobile-first work environment and elevated user experiences for its employees.

A rendering of LendingTree's new Charlotte, NC headquarters, featuring a modern, mobile-first work environment powered by Aruba ESP. Photo: LendingTree

LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services like mortgage loans, re-finances, auto, business and personal loans, and more, the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search. LendingTree’s vision is to provide its employees with an elevated workplace experience that allows for flexibility, collaboration, and mobility.

According to Brannen Taylor, Network Manager for LendingTree, a networking solution that could match these core organizational values was a primary goal.

“At LendingTree, we’re encouraged to deliver truly outstanding products, so we need to be certain our work environment and technology infrastructure enables and reflects those values,” Taylor said. “The ability to deliver a seamless and consistent user experience across all locations was a key requirement.”

Working with e+ Partners, LendingTree decided to standardize on Aruba across the organization. The company is deploying an Aruba ESP-based network including 200+ Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs), Aruba CX Series switches, Aruba Central, and ClearPass, in its new six-floor headquarters.

Slated to open in January 2021, LendingTree’s new headquarters will be a state-of-the-art facility with modernized signage, integrated mobile-first capabilities, and open, flowing space including mixed use areas not commonly found in the corporate environment such as a library, music room, game rooms, patios, and bar areas where employees can socialize after hours. The mobile-first workplace will allow employees to use their smartphones, laptops, and other devices to connect securely and reliably from any location in the building and in outdoor spaces like the building’s private veranda. It will also allow employees to collaborate via any of the wide variety of UC apps in use at LendingTree or those used by partners and customers including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and AWS’ Chime.