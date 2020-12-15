 

Juniper Networks’ 2021 Partner Program Brings Enhanced Rewards to Grow Partner-Led Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:45  |  44   |   |   

Expanded New Program Increases Simplicity and Introduces Real-Time Performance Tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program, effective January 1, 2021. The Program introduces new opportunities for Partners to capture business through Juniper’s market leading AI-Driven Enterprise strategy.  Most recently, Juniper Networks was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure and positioned the highest for execution. This momentum will help partners achieve greater traction in the marketplace. Juniper is also offering sizeable rewards to Juniper Partners who boldly invest, which will match the significant investments Juniper is making in the Juniper Partner Program and in Virtual Sales.

With Juniper’s deal registration for partner-led sales having grown 65 percent year over year, Juniper has committed to expanded investments to help ensure this continues into 2021.

Juniper investments will focus heavily on the following areas:

  • Growing profitability via partner-led business with more incentives
  • Additional Incentive Rewards
  • Growth and Partner-Led Rewards initiatives

Further resources are earmarked to deliver increased levels of business simplicity with tools providing real-time visibility into Partners’ business with Juniper, digital marketing capabilities and a new automated Partner Support Service Program. The 2021 JPA Program also combines the Mist Partner Program with JPA, offering a single program structure and governance.

Finally, new Partner Plus programs will grant exclusivity, access to field readiness enablement and additional financial incentive including the Enterprise+ Partner Program developed to accelerate and reward Enterprise sales, as well as several programs and incentives that focus on growth for partner-led AI sales.

Juniper’s Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales, noted that “Juniper is excited to be in the position to deliver a bold investment in our Partner Program with more development and financial growth opportunities for Juniper Partners. We are also proud of our channel organization’s sales alignment model, which is key in the success of our partner-led strategy.”

Partners are invited to learn more by logging into the Learning Academy session here.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:
Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks
+1 (408) 936-5767
llmoore@juniper.net


Juniper Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juniper Networks’ 2021 Partner Program Brings Enhanced Rewards to Grow Partner-Led Business Expanded New Program Increases Simplicity and Introduces Real-Time Performance ToolsSUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new global Juniper …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Contract with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Date of Virtual Investor Day Event
10.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Expiration and Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Two Series of Senior Notes
07.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Apstra to Transform Data Center Operations with Leading Intent-Based Networking and Automated Closed Loop Assurance
04.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
03.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and 4.350% Senior Notes Due 2025
02.12.20
ThaiSri Insurance Selects Juniper Networks to Power Their AI-driven Network Enabling Its Digital-First Customer Experience Transformation
24.11.20
Edge Cloud Services Provider Zenlayer Selects Juniper Networks to Power a Better-Connected World
23.11.20
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020