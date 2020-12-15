LexaGene Receives Purchase Order for MiQLab from Ethos Discovery

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order for a MiQLab system from Ethos Discovery.



Dr. Chand Khanna, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Onc), DACVP (Hon), the President of Ethos Discovery, comments, “We are very excited to purchase a MiQLab system and look forward to using the validated test panel to quickly diagnose infections. In veterinary health, there are many unmet clinical diagnostic needs where LexaGene’s technology can be of great value.” He continues, “In 2021, we will collaborate with LexaGene on expanding the MiQLab’s capabilities to pursue additional diagnostic innovation in areas that are important for Ethos. We are thrilled to have the first point-of-care molecular diagnostic instrument available to veterinary health professionals and look forward to bringing this technology to Ethos hospitals in the future.”

LexaGene’s MiQLab is designed for use inside veterinary hospitals, where it will be run by veterinarians and clinic staff. The automated system is easy to use and is currently equipped with LexaGene’s Bacterial and AMR Panel capable of screening samples for the 7 most common bacterial pathogens and 13 anti-microbial resistance markers. Rapid, in-hospital identification of pathogens and whether they are resistant to common therapies, is extremely useful for veterinarians in making evidence-based patient care decisions. LexaGene’s MiQLab tests samples using real-time PCR, which is widely regarded as a gold-standard chemistry for its sensitivity and specificity.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “Up until now, veterinarians have had limited options for infectious disease testing. Generally, veterinarians send collected samples to reference laboratories and wait up to 5 days or more to receive the results. This slow turn-around time and delay in proper treatment can be frustrating to many veterinarians and potentially harmful to their patients. With the MiQLab, we are changing veterinary diagnostics. Veterinarians will now have the opportunity to adopt an automated, rapid, in-hospital, reference laboratory quality testing solution so they can deliver world-class care. We are gaining traction by steadily building momentum with MiQLab in the veterinary market and are looking forward to meeting the demand and fulfilling orders in 2021.”