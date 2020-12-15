 

CGG Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

CGG

A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,916
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority

 

Date of the information

  		 

Number of shares 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights
 

December 11, 2020

  		 

711,391,667 		 

711,642,403

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
CGG: CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Strategic Partnership for shared Multi-Client Data Offerings
14.12.20
CGG: Sercel Wins Second Saudi Mega-Crew Equipment Contract
09.12.20
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
30.11.20
CGG: CGG Wins Three-Year Contract Extension for Oman Dedicated Processing Center
26.11.20
CGG: CGG Completes Multi-Client OBN Cornerstone 2020 survey
25.11.20
CGG: CGG Exits its Safeguard Plan by Anticipation
24.11.20
CGG: Sercel Awarded Seismic Equipment Contract for Saudi Mega-Crew
23.11.20
CGG: Sercel Announces Global Launch of S-lynks Structural Health Monitoring System
17.11.20
CGG: CGG Awarded Large Offshore Malaysia Seismic Reprocessing Contracts by PTTEP

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
28
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split