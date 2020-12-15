Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) ( the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce results from the 2020 field program on the Empire and Midas Projects in northwest British Columbia.

A short field program in 2020 consisted on follow up prospecting and mapping on the Goldworks and Metallica zones within the Inca Trend of the Empire Property. The Goldworks zone was discovered in 2018 and consists of quartz veins with grab samples assaying up to 350 gpt Au (10.23 ounces per tonne gold.) Several North-South, steeply dipping veins have been identified in the area during the 2020 field program. Ten grab samples and two channel samples from these veins returned assays ranging from background to 8.70 gpt Au suggesting the presence of a feeder system at depth. In 2016 the Company reported a grab sample from the Metallica zone containing 36,875 gpt Ag (1180 ounces per tonne silver with 4.68 gpt Au, 26.5 % Cu and 3.27 % Zn) from a massive sulphide vein. A channel cut from the same vein done in 2017 returned 22,694 gpt Ag (729.63 ounces per tonne silver with 26.4 % Cu and 2.80 % Zn). Gold grades up to 16.4 gpt Au have also been reported in the Metallica zone. In 2020 the geologic team completed additional detailed mapping in the Metallica zone in preparation for a future inaugural drill program.

Ongoing compilation of the datasets, including LiDAR, SkyTEM, ground IP and MT, airborne magnetic surveys, geological mapping, alteration studies, and chip/grab/channel sample assay data, will be utilized to vector future drilling on a potential feeder source at depth believed to be the source of the extensive high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization confirmed on surface on the Empire Property.

Midas property update

The short 2020 field program focused on testing structures in the Gazelle Region of the Midas property immediately South of the King Solomon Trend. New targets generated through evaluation of LiDAR data obtained in 2018 in combination with strong geophysical signatures were prospected. A total of 13 samples were collected and results ranged from background to 0.17 gpt Au with one sample containing 0.13 % Cu and 0.60 % Cu.