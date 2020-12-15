 

Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth

MIT Technology Review Survey of 600 C-level executives finds best prepared IT organizations had existing digital-first operating model

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by MIT Technology Review Insights, in association with VMware, finds the covid-19 pandemic has changed—and accelerated—the IT plans of most organizations. The survey also shows that companies that are best positioned for success are ones that have modernized their organizational processes and business strategies. 

"2020 was a difficult year for many companies, but those that were already on the path to modernization are pressuring competitors to speed up digital transformation efforts," says Nicola Crepaldi, head of MIT Technology Review Insights.

One dramatic change resulting from the crisis was the unprecedented shift to remote work. Before covid-19, on average only 8% of workforces regularly worked remotely. During the pandemic, this increased to an average of 27%. Organizations cite employee experience, security, and efficiency as top demands for remote work.

"Even before the pandemic, organizations had to be agile and nimble," said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, VMware. "Today, this is even more essential, and organizations across all industries are adapting with new technologies to thrive in this unpredictable world."

The research is based on a multi-industry survey of more than 600 technology decision-makers across six global industries (financial services, health care, manufacturing, retail, government, and telecommunications). It includes in-depth interviews from public- and private-sector organizations in three regions, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Three resulting reports have been published: "Digital acceleration in the time of coronavirus: Outlook North America," "Outlook Europe," and "Outlook Asia-Pacific."

Global Industry Priorities
 Across industries, IT teams are addressing issues exposed during the pandemic by finding ways to modernize apps and infrastructure, adopt cloud, and boost cybersecurity.

  • The pandemic accelerated digital transformation. Seventy-five percent of those surveyed believe the pandemic accelerated their digital transformation. One-third anticipate budget increases. Healthcare, government, and telecommunications providers are most likely to maintain or increase their digital investments.
