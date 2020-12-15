 

SUSS MicroTec Opens New Production Facility in Taiwan

The new SUSS location in the state-funded Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan consists of an office and production area and an application, demonstration and training center. The expansion is a necessary step as part of the "SUSS 2025" corporate strategy, which envisages a significant increase in sales.

Garching, Germany, December 15, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading provider of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, is opening the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan. The company is responding to increased industry demand due to booming applications and megatrends such as 5G, IoT, AI and mobility.

With the new production site, the company will achieve even greater flexibility to be able to specifically meet the wishes of customers, such as accelerated lead, delivery and response times. The Asian customer base in particular will benefit from this added flexibility. In addition, even closer collaboration on current and future product generations can result from the proximity of application support and production to strategic key customers.

The premises are located in Hsinchu Science Park, one of the world's most important centers for semiconductor manufacturing as well as industrial and computer technology development. The facility covers an area of 4,800 square meters, of which 2,900 square meters consist of a cleanroom area, including storage. The primary activity will be production and delivery of the majority of SUSS ACS200 coaters/developers by a workforce of around 50.

The company has implemented a comprehensive recruitment and training program to staff the facility. This includes intensive training of the production team directly at the main production site in Germany. In addition, highly qualified specialists will be sent from the parent company to Taiwan to use their expertise to support the colleagues on site.

"The rapidly increasing expansion of broadband data networks, further reinforced by the intensive use of digital communications due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, is currently leading to strong growth in the semiconductor industry's demand for production equipment. We expect this trend to continue in the coming years. With this in mind, expansion of our production capacity with the new Taiwanese location is crucial," says Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of SUSS MicroTec. "We will be able to give our Asian customers in particular better insight into completion of their products during regular production. This increased transparency is already finding wide acceptance and is being very well received by our customers."

