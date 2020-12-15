SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard scandal: Criminal complaint against APAS head Ralf Bose. Investor lawyers see prohibited insider trading

 

Wirecard scandal: Criminal complaint against APAS head Ralf Bose. Investor lawyers see prohibited insider trading

Wirecard scandal: Criminal complaint against APAS head Ralf Bose. Investor lawyers see prohibited insider trading

15.12.2020
Wirecard scandal: Criminal complaint against APAS head Ralf Bose. Investor lawyers see prohibited insider trading

 

Attorney-at-law Dr. Wolfgang Schirp and attorney-at-law Dr. Marc Liebscher (both Berlin), who jointly represent a large number of WIRECARD investors, today filed a criminal complaint with the Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office on suspicion of prohibited insider trading against Mr. Ralf Bose, until yesterday Head of the Auditor Oversight Service APAS at the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA).

According to attorney Dr. Marc Liebscher, the background is the findings of the Wirecard investigation committee: "Mr. Bose had a telephone conversation with partners of Ernst & Young Deutschland GmbH (hereinafter "EY") on February 13, 2019. During this conversation, the auditor EY expressed that Wirecard AG was making great efforts to clarify the allegations and that EY was convinced that it was able to form a true picture of the economic and financial situation of Wirecard AG as presented in the Wirecard AG balance sheets. In the phone call, EY's Germany head also said that he would investigate the allegations against Wirecard using professional means. Later in the course of 2019, EY then provided APAS with evidence that the allegations against Wirecard AG's accounting practices had been investigated by forensic means. On April 25, 2019, EY issued an unqualified audit opinion for Wirecard AG's 2018 financial statements."

Attorney Dr. Marc Liebscher continued. "On April 28, 2020, the report of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft on the results of a special investigation into allegations about Wirecard AG's accounting practices was published. Following the publication of the KPMG report, Wirecard AG's share price fell to around EUR 100, a drop of around 25% on the previous day. Immediately after the publication of the report, on the same day, April 28, 2020, Mr. Ralf Bose acquired an unknown number of shares in Wirecard AG. Asked in the parliamentary investigative committee why he had made this purchase, although the KPMG report had been very critical, Mr. Bose stated that he had "believed" in Wirecard AG and that he had only read the KPMG report "cursorily"."

