 

Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

At a time when many things in the world remain uncertain, food banks continue to be a lifeline for families when it comes to putting food on the table. Parents from coast to coast rely on local Feeding America member food banks to help provide nutritious food, including dairy, for their children to grow strong.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005054/en/

Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks. (Photo: General Mills)

Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks. (Photo: General Mills)

Starting this January, Yoplait is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez to help provide funds to food banks through the Lids to Feed America program. The program makes it easy for consumers to support local Feeding America member food banks, where families can access essential foods. And it all starts with a short trip to the grocery store.

The duo is encouraging consumers to purchase their favorite Yoplait products with specially marked packaging or gold lids. Once home, they can simply scan and submit their receipt at YoplaitLids.com and enter their ZIP code. For every eligible product submitted Yoplait will donate ten cents to Feeding America, up to a total donation of $600,000.

“I’m honored to partner with Yoplait for Lids to Feed America. Through my work with them I’ve learned that dairy is one of the most requested but least donated items at food banks,” said Lopez. “Dairy is a crucial part of helping kids grow and that’s why we’re launching this campaign – to donate funds to Feeding America, so they can provide foods, including dairy, to help our communities grow stronger.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through the Lids to Feed America Program, Yoplait aims to help families that rely on Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

“Feeding America reports that in the wake of the pandemic the number of children facing hunger may rise to 18 million, or 1 in 4 children overall*1,” said Susan Pitt, director of brand experience, General Mills. “As a brand dedicated to providing the delicious and nutritious snacks kids need to grow strong, we knew we had to step in. With that, Lids to Feed America was born. Our hope is that this initiative helps communities with funding to get essential foods, including dairy, to children and families nationwide.”

Follow along with the program and learn more about how you can participate at YoplaitLids.com or by following Yoplait on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. And help your kids grow strong bones by giving them Yoplait Original, with an excellent source of calcium.

About General Mills
 General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

As a founding partner of Feeding America, General Mills and its brands including Yoplait, work to alleviate hunger, end food waste and sustainably increase food security. Through product donations to Feeding America food banks, General Mills has enabled more than 17 million meals in 2019, and its foundation has invested $1.4 million into MealConnect, Feeding America’s food recovery platform, to help reduce waste and connect surplus food to people facing hunger.

About Feeding America
Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

1 SOURCE: https://www.feedingamerica.org/sites/default/files/2020-04/Brief_Impac ...

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks At a time when many things in the world remain uncertain, food banks continue to be a lifeline for families when it comes to putting food on the table. Parents from coast to coast rely on local Feeding America member food banks to help provide …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1 top-defensive Aktie für 2021: General Mills!
08.12.20
General Mills on CDP's 'A List' for Climate and Water Stewardship for Third Consecutive Year
07.12.20
Wird General Mills 2021 erneut die Dividende erhöhen?
01.12.20
General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl
30.11.20
Chex Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Make the Holidays a Little Sweeter
30.11.20
5.000 Euro investiert in diese Dividendenaktien könnten dir zu bis zu 277,50 Euro passivem Einkommen verhelfen!
30.11.20
Passives Einkommen für finanzielle Freiheit: 3 Top-Aktien für dieses Ziel!
28.11.20
Das passiert, wenn du jetzt 1.000 Euro in die General-Mills-Aktie investierst!
23.11.20
General Mills? PepsiCo? In diese Dividendenaktie würde ich jetzt eher investieren
21.11.20
100 Euro Dividende & passives Einkommen von General Mills: So viel benötigst du dazu!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:07 Uhr
5
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt