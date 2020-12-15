Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks

At a time when many things in the world remain uncertain, food banks continue to be a lifeline for families when it comes to putting food on the table. Parents from coast to coast rely on local Feeding America member food banks to help provide nutritious food, including dairy, for their children to grow strong.

Starting this January, Yoplait is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez to help provide funds to food banks through the Lids to Feed America program. The program makes it easy for consumers to support local Feeding America member food banks, where families can access essential foods. And it all starts with a short trip to the grocery store.

The duo is encouraging consumers to purchase their favorite Yoplait products with specially marked packaging or gold lids. Once home, they can simply scan and submit their receipt at YoplaitLids.com and enter their ZIP code. For every eligible product submitted Yoplait will donate ten cents to Feeding America, up to a total donation of $600,000.

“I’m honored to partner with Yoplait for Lids to Feed America. Through my work with them I’ve learned that dairy is one of the most requested but least donated items at food banks,” said Lopez. “Dairy is a crucial part of helping kids grow and that’s why we’re launching this campaign – to donate funds to Feeding America, so they can provide foods, including dairy, to help our communities grow stronger.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through the Lids to Feed America Program, Yoplait aims to help families that rely on Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

“Feeding America reports that in the wake of the pandemic the number of children facing hunger may rise to 18 million, or 1 in 4 children overall*1,” said Susan Pitt, director of brand experience, General Mills. “As a brand dedicated to providing the delicious and nutritious snacks kids need to grow strong, we knew we had to step in. With that, Lids to Feed America was born. Our hope is that this initiative helps communities with funding to get essential foods, including dairy, to children and families nationwide.”

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

As a founding partner of Feeding America, General Mills and its brands including Yoplait, work to alleviate hunger, end food waste and sustainably increase food security. Through product donations to Feeding America food banks, General Mills has enabled more than 17 million meals in 2019, and its foundation has invested $1.4 million into MealConnect, Feeding America’s food recovery platform, to help reduce waste and connect surplus food to people facing hunger.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

