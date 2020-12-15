CareView Communications, Inc. Executes Hospital Agreement With PIH Health Hospitals

The three-year agreement with PIH Health was executed pursuant to the Company’s new revenue model following the expansion and modernization of its platform, which platform includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, applications for use in ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units. Our 2-way audio and video platforms are fully enabled for use in virtual nurse applications and telemedicine.

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the execution of a hospital agreement with PIH Health and its three California hospitals, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital . With more than 7,500 employees, more than 1,130 licensed beds, and 28 outpatient clinics, PIH Health’s nonprofit, regional healthcare network serves more than 3.7 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and throughout the San Gabriel Valley, CA. The agreement for installation of CareView’s Patient Safety System includes CareView’s latest Gen 5 hardware and software offering.

Steven Johnson, CareView's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to announce this substantial agreement with PIH Health, which we believe is an important validation of our new economic model in which hospitals pay for hardware upfront and then license the software on an annual basis. We are working closely with other hospital groups and believe this agreement with PIH Health will be the first of numerous large agreements that will be executed in the near future. We look forward to working with PIH Health as they continue to deliver excellent care to their patients.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.