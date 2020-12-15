 

DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of Last Patient in Diabetic Kidney Disease Cohort of Phase 2 REDUX CKD Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:04  |  45   |   |   

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that the last participant has been enrolled and is on treatment in the diabetic kidney disease Cohort of the Company’s Phase 2 REDUX chronic kidney disease (CKD) study. The Company also announced that enrollment has reached 50% in the IgA Nephropathy and African Americans cohorts.

DiaMedica’s Phase 2 REDUX (Latin for restore) study is a multi-center, open-label, investigation to assess the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of DM199, administered over 90 days, in participants with CKD (Stage 2 or 3) enrolling approximately 90 participants in three cohorts (30 per cohort). Cohort 1 of the study is focused on non-diabetic, African Americans with hypertension, a group that is at greater risk for CKD than Caucasians. Additionally, the study is designed to identify African American participants with the APOL1 gene mutation as an exploratory biomarker as these individuals have an even higher risk of developing CKD. Cohort 2 of the study is focused on participants with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Cohort 3 includes participants with diabetic kidney disease.

“We’re very grateful to the participants and research site staff for their dedication and commitment in moving the REDUX study forward during this challenging time of Covid-19,” stated DiaMedica’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harry Alcorn, Jr. “Given the positive results observed earlier this year in the subset of diabetic participants in our Phase 2 stroke study, we are looking forward to announcing topline results, anticipated in the second quarter of 2021.”

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and chronic kidney diseases. DiaMedica shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc - Entwickler von rekombinanten (synthetischen) Proteinen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of Last Patient in Diabetic Kidney Disease Cohort of Phase 2 REDUX CKD Study DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that the last participant has been enrolled and is on treatment in the diabetic kidney disease Cohort of the Company’s Phase 2 REDUX chronic kidney disease (CKD) study. The Company also …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Successful Type B Meeting with FDA for the Study of DM199 in Patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke
19.11.20
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
8
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc - Entwickler von rekombinanten (synthetischen) Proteinen