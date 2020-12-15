DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of Last Patient in Diabetic Kidney Disease Cohort of Phase 2 REDUX CKD Study

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that the last participant has been enrolled and is on treatment in the diabetic kidney disease Cohort of the Company’s Phase 2 REDUX chronic kidney disease (CKD) study. The Company also announced that enrollment has reached 50% in the IgA Nephropathy and African Americans cohorts.

DiaMedica’s Phase 2 REDUX (Latin for restore) study is a multi-center, open-label, investigation to assess the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of DM199, administered over 90 days, in participants with CKD (Stage 2 or 3) enrolling approximately 90 participants in three cohorts (30 per cohort). Cohort 1 of the study is focused on non-diabetic, African Americans with hypertension, a group that is at greater risk for CKD than Caucasians. Additionally, the study is designed to identify African American participants with the APOL1 gene mutation as an exploratory biomarker as these individuals have an even higher risk of developing CKD. Cohort 2 of the study is focused on participants with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Cohort 3 includes participants with diabetic kidney disease.