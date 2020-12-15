 

Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream Now Available - Continued Improvements on Performance, Stability, and Workflows

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced the release of Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream - now available to download from the Unity Store or directly in the Unity Hub. Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream introduces more than 400 improvements and enhancements to the existing tooling that speed up iteration times, provide smoother workflows, and increase productivity, giving users the ability to achieve more in less time, and ensuring an easy upgrade path to 2020 Long Term Support (LTS).

“While we’re always making an effort to deliver on the needs of Unity’s users, this year, we put a particular focus on listening to specific requests from our community. We want to make sure that our tools are delivering the best possible experience and enabling the right results,” said Brett Bibby, Chief Product Officer, Unity. “Thanks to the incredible insights we’ve received from our users, we’ve been able to deliver improved solutions and better workflows in Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream that have made it more stable and more robust than ever before.”

Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream offers access to the latest features and improvements with support prior to the LTS release, making it an excellent choice for creators with projects in pre-production, or for those who want to leverage the latest production-ready features to achieve a competitive edge. For creators who are about to embark on projects past the prototyping phase, Unity recommends the LTS release, which offers the highest level of stability and is fully supported for two years from release, giving users a robust foundation for shipping, operating, and monetizing your project post-release.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Arrays and Lists - These are now reorderable in the Inspector. Developers can use the attribute [NonReorderable] to disable this function according to preference.
  • Texture Import Pipeline - When using this for 2D Array and 3D textures, users can import the flipbook array/3D textures to preview them directly without writing custom C# code.
  • Mesh Inspector - Users can visualize blend shapes in the Mesh inspector when present and drag multiple Prefabs into the Scene simultaneously.
  • Quick Search - Creators can now search through all the Scenes and Prefabs of their project at once with the updated Quick Search package.

Programmer Tools & Performance Improvements

