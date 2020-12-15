Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream Now Available - Continued Improvements on Performance, Stability, and Workflows

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced the release of Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream - now available to download from the Unity Store or directly in the Unity Hub. Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream introduces more than 400 improvements and enhancements to the existing tooling that speed up iteration times, provide smoother workflows, and increase productivity, giving users the ability to achieve more in less time, and ensuring an easy upgrade path to 2020 Long Term Support (LTS).

“While we’re always making an effort to deliver on the needs of Unity’s users, this year, we put a particular focus on listening to specific requests from our community. We want to make sure that our tools are delivering the best possible experience and enabling the right results,” said Brett Bibby, Chief Product Officer, Unity. “Thanks to the incredible insights we’ve received from our users, we’ve been able to deliver improved solutions and better workflows in Unity 2020.2 TECH Stream that have made it more stable and more robust than ever before.”