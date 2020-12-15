 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New High SOA MOSFETs for 48V Hot Swap Telecom Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and Digital Power products, today announced the release of, AOTL66518 and AOB66518L, a 150V MOSFET with low on-resistance and a high Safe Operating Area (SOA) capability designed for demanding applications in Telcom Hot Swap.

AOTL66518 and AOB66518L, New High SOA MOSFETs (Graphic: Business Wire)

AOS designed these MOSFETs with a low on state resistance and a robust linear mode performance with a wide Safe Operating Area (SOA) to manage Telecom’s demanding application where performance, reliability, and quality are essential. AOTL66518 and AOB66518L have a max junction temperature up to 175°C and protects the load by limiting high in rush currents in soft-start, eFuse, and Hot Swap application conditions.

AOTL66518 delivers high robustness with a 150V MOSFET in a TOLL package. The TOLL package offers a 30% smaller footprint than a TO-263 (D2PAK) package and has a higher current capability due to clip technology. AOTL66518 has a very low thermal resistance from silicon junction to the bottom of the package case (Rthjc) compared to TO-263. These features enable Telecom designers to reduce the number of MOSFETs in parallel.

“High reliability and robust linear mode performance are critical metrics in Telecommunications. AOTL66518 and AOB66518L have high SOA with low on-resistance to meet these demanding requirements,” said Peter H. Wilson.

Technical Highlights

Part Number

 

 

Package

 

 

VIN (V)

 

 

VGS (±V)

 

 

ID / IDM (A)

 

 

TJ Max (°C)

 

 

RTHJC Max (°C/W)

 

 

