Pitney Bowes Named to Drucker Institute’s ‘Management Top 250’ Recognizing the Most Effectively Managed Companies

The Drucker Institute’s Management Top 250 reflects the ideals and teachings of the late business professor and journalist Peter Drucker and have been used to analyze and compare the performance of major US companies. The ranking is based on an analysis of 33 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced it has been named to the Drucker Institute’s Management Top 250 . The Management Top 250 measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Earlier this year, Pitney Bowes was also named to the Forbes List of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020, Best Employers for Diversity 2020, 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as one of India’s Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM by the Great Place to Work Institute.

100 Years at Pitney Bowes

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of doing the right thing the right way. For additional information visit: www.pitneybowes.com/100.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005310/en/