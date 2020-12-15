 

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Biggest Adventure Yet, The Cayo Perico Heist Now Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

Rockstar Games is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist is now available to download free for all players on Playstation 4, Xbox One X, PC and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005327/en/

Rockstar Games is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist is now available to download free for all players on Playstation 4, Xbox One X, PC and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

Rockstar Games is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist is now available to download free for all players on Playstation 4, Xbox One X, PC and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

The Cayo Perico Heist is our way of getting everyone together to party and dance in the safest possible way while also giving players the chance to take on our biggest and best Heist yet,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “It’s been a difficult and challenging year, and we wanted to make something everyone could have some fun in – we’re really excited for you to play.”

The Madrazo crime family have a problem with one of their suppliers – the infamous drug lord, El Rubio, who is threatening extortion unless they renegotiate their terms. Now, it’s up to players to find a way to infiltrate El Rubio’s heavily secured private island home of Cayo Perico, and escape with his incriminating files, and all the gold, art and cash as they can carry – all while making it back to Los Santos in one piece.

From lush jungle reconnaissance to dance parties on golden beaches, The Cayo Perico Heist is an all-new GTA Online adventure in which players can choose to assemble a crew of up to four - or for the first time, plan, prepare, and execute the daring island heist all on their own.

Alongside the launch of The Cayo Perico Heist, GTA Online introduces a new underground nightclub open to all players called The Music Locker. Evolving concepts first introduced in GTA Online: After Hours, The Music Locker offers players a unique social space to party and dance with other players featuring performances from world-class DJs Moodymann, Keinemusik and Palms Trax.

Building on the game’s reputation for supporting underground culture and also as a platform for music discovery, The Cayo Perico Heist will also feature three new radio stations: Still Slipping Los Santos from UK DJ Joy Orbison; Kult FM hosted by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz featuring Mac DeMarco, David Cross and Tony Mac; and Music Locker Radio, bringing the club sounds of Moodymann, Keinemusik and Palms Trax to the airwaves of Los Santos. The Cayo Perico Heist also features major updates to existing stations, Worldwide FM with Gilles Peterson and FlyLo FM from Flying Lotus for a total of 250+ new tracks.

Seite 1 von 3
Take-Two Interactive Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Biggest Adventure Yet, The Cayo Perico Heist Now Available Rockstar Games is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist is now available to download free for all players on Playstation 4, Xbox One X, PC and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Provides Statement Regarding Offer for Codemasters Group Holdings plc by Codex Games Limited, an Indirect Subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc.
24.11.20
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Present at MKM Partners Virtual Conference
18.11.20
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Present at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
19
Ausverkauf bei Take Two ?