Grand Theft Auto Online’s Biggest Adventure Yet, The Cayo Perico Heist Now Available

Rockstar Games is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet, The Cayo Perico Heist is now available to download free for all players on Playstation 4, Xbox One X, PC and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

“The Cayo Perico Heist is our way of getting everyone together to party and dance in the safest possible way while also giving players the chance to take on our biggest and best Heist yet,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “It’s been a difficult and challenging year, and we wanted to make something everyone could have some fun in – we’re really excited for you to play.”

The Madrazo crime family have a problem with one of their suppliers – the infamous drug lord, El Rubio, who is threatening extortion unless they renegotiate their terms. Now, it’s up to players to find a way to infiltrate El Rubio’s heavily secured private island home of Cayo Perico, and escape with his incriminating files, and all the gold, art and cash as they can carry – all while making it back to Los Santos in one piece.

From lush jungle reconnaissance to dance parties on golden beaches, The Cayo Perico Heist is an all-new GTA Online adventure in which players can choose to assemble a crew of up to four - or for the first time, plan, prepare, and execute the daring island heist all on their own.

Alongside the launch of The Cayo Perico Heist, GTA Online introduces a new underground nightclub open to all players called The Music Locker. Evolving concepts first introduced in GTA Online: After Hours, The Music Locker offers players a unique social space to party and dance with other players featuring performances from world-class DJs Moodymann, Keinemusik and Palms Trax.

Building on the game’s reputation for supporting underground culture and also as a platform for music discovery, The Cayo Perico Heist will also feature three new radio stations: Still Slipping Los Santos from UK DJ Joy Orbison; Kult FM hosted by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz featuring Mac DeMarco, David Cross and Tony Mac; and Music Locker Radio, bringing the club sounds of Moodymann, Keinemusik and Palms Trax to the airwaves of Los Santos. The Cayo Perico Heist also features major updates to existing stations, Worldwide FM with Gilles Peterson and FlyLo FM from Flying Lotus for a total of 250+ new tracks.