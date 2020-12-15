 

Evoqua’s Neptune Benson Makes Waves With Advanced Regenerative Media Technology

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced the introduction of the Defender FP-Series regenerative media filtration (RMF) system designed to deliver maximum performance for swim schools, health clubs and other small to medium size commercial aquatics venues committed to providing their guests with exceptional water quality with the lowest operational costs. The next generation Defender FP-Series targets smaller pools than the original Defender line, bringing the same superior performance, quality and product support to a new segment of pool owners.

Owners of facilities such as swim schools, health clubs and other similar size venues can achieve significant operational savings as compared to conventional sand filtration, including up to 90% less water wasted in backwashing, 50% less energy consumption, and 30% less chemical usage – while achieving unparalleled water quality and clarity. In addition, the amount of space required for the Defender FP-Series filtration systems is approximately 75% less than the space required for conventional filtration systems.

“The benefits of Defender RMF technology have been recognized for decades,” said Herve Fages, President of Evoqua’s Applied Product and Technologies segment. “However, the technology was primarily suited for larger venues. We are excited to bring this new FP-Series to an expanded segment of the commercial aquatics market and to a new set of customers.”

Designed with advanced modeling tools and validated through extensive laboratory and field testing, the FP-Series filter is suitable for applications requiring flow rates between 107-300 gallons per minute (24-68 m3/hr) of filtration. The FP-Series also incorporates our latest cleaning technology called the PowerBumpTM system, which greatly reduces maintenance and increases reliability.

The Defender FP-Series Filter was developed by Evoqua’s Neptune Benson, a leading provider of RMF technology. With over 60 years of experience serving the commercial aquatics market and thousands of systems installed worldwide, Neptune Benson continues to develop innovative products that make pools cleaner, safer and healthier for bathers.

When used in conjunction with the Evoqua Wafer UV generator, the Defender RMF provides improved air and water quality. Exposure to pathogens is significantly reduced and the best water clarity is achieved, providing the most optimal experience for pool guests.

For more information on the Defender FP-Series, visit: evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

