 

Medallia Integrates with People.ai Arming Sales Teams with Critical Customer Sentiment Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it is integrating with People.ai to further enhance customer and prospect engagement during critical moments in the sales cycle.

“Our partnership with Medallia is a great way of demonstrating the value of keeping contact information current in the CRM system and understanding the client experience across the customer lifecycle from marketing to sales to service interactions,” said Art Harding, chief operations officer for People.ai.

Medallia's business-to-business (B2B) customer experience management solution extends the value of complete and accurate customer contact information as it collects real-time feedback from business clients along their sales journey, and People.ai's solution enables Medallia clients to automatically register and update their customer contacts along the sales and service journey. This product synergy enables People.ai’s and Medallia's joint clients to improve customer satisfaction and realize ROI quickly.

“We are excited to partner with People.ai. Their ability to automatically derive complete customer contact information from communication flows during sales and servicing cycles makes it easier for our clients to capture feedback from the right people at the right point of their customer journey,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president channels, alliances and global partnerships for Medallia.

People.ai uses AI technology to collect customer contact and role information from normal business communication flows when a B2B company sells to, and services, their business customers. With detailed prospect and customer contact data in Salesforce, sales teams using Medallia can more easily collect powerful insights and take intelligent actions during important sales moments.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Integrates with People.ai Arming Sales Teams with Critical Customer Sentiment Insights Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it is integrating with People.ai to further enhance customer and prospect engagement during critical moments in the sales cycle. “Our partnership with Medallia …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Office Depot Mexico Chooses Medallia For Experience Management
07.12.20
Medallia to Participate in the Baird Annual Software Bus Tour
04.12.20
Khoros and Medallia Partner to Provide Brands with the Most Complete View of their Customers and Enhance Customer Experience
03.12.20
Medallia Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue
03.12.20
Medallia Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer
01.12.20
Medallia and Five9 Partner to Provide Call Center and Customer Experience Leaders With Rich Insights
18.11.20
Woodside Homes Nails Home Buyer Engagement with Medallia
16.11.20
Medallia Collaborates With Oracle Cloud CX to Help Brands Reinvent Customer Service Engagement