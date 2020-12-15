Medallia Integrates with People.ai Arming Sales Teams with Critical Customer Sentiment Insights

“Our partnership with Medallia is a great way of demonstrating the value of keeping contact information current in the CRM system and understanding the client experience across the customer lifecycle from marketing to sales to service interactions,” said Art Harding, chief operations officer for People.ai.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it is integrating with People.ai to further enhance customer and prospect engagement during critical moments in the sales cycle.

Medallia's business-to-business (B2B) customer experience management solution extends the value of complete and accurate customer contact information as it collects real-time feedback from business clients along their sales journey, and People.ai's solution enables Medallia clients to automatically register and update their customer contacts along the sales and service journey. This product synergy enables People.ai’s and Medallia's joint clients to improve customer satisfaction and realize ROI quickly.

“We are excited to partner with People.ai. Their ability to automatically derive complete customer contact information from communication flows during sales and servicing cycles makes it easier for our clients to capture feedback from the right people at the right point of their customer journey,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president channels, alliances and global partnerships for Medallia.

People.ai uses AI technology to collect customer contact and role information from normal business communication flows when a B2B company sells to, and services, their business customers. With detailed prospect and customer contact data in Salesforce, sales teams using Medallia can more easily collect powerful insights and take intelligent actions during important sales moments.

