 

Two Milestones Achieved Toward Small Bore Access with Impella

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:03  |  49   |   |   

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces the achievement of two milestones in the development of small bore access for the Impella heart pump. The Impella ECP heart pump has completed the first stage in its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early feasibility study (EFS) and the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to the Impella XR sheath.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005395/en/

The Impella XR sheath inserts at 10 Fr, momentarily expands during Impella delivery, then recoils. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Impella XR sheath inserts at 10 Fr, momentarily expands during Impella delivery, then recoils. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Impella XR sheath is a low-profile sheath that expands and recoils, allowing for small bore access and closure with the Impella 2.5 heart pump. It inserts at 10 French (Fr) and the flexible, nitinol braids momentarily expand during Impella delivery then recoil, simplifying access for complex interventions. The Impella XR sheath is intended to produce less trauma at the arterial access site compared to large bore sheaths.

The Impella XR sheath has been studied in patients outside of the United States on multiple occasions. The first patient in the U.S. is expected during Q4 of fiscal year 2021.

Additionally, Abiomed has successfully completed the first stage of the EFS of Impella ECP by enrolling and treating five patients. Impella ECP is the world’s smallest heart pump. It measures 9 Fr in diameter upon insertion and removal from the body. Once in the body, it expands to support the heart’s pumping function, providing peak flows greater than 3.5 L/min.

The prospective, multi-center, non-randomized EFS is designed to allow Abiomed, study investigators, and the FDA to make qualitative assessments about the safety and feasibility of Impella ECP use in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients. Abiomed will now submit data to the FDA and request to move to a second stage of the study with expanded enrollment.

“These milestones are important steps toward the fulfillment of Abiomed’s vision of creating an innovative portfolio of products that are smaller, smarter and more connected,” said Chuck Simonton, MD, Abiomed’s chief medical officer. “Design innovations like Impella ECP and Impella XR sheath will allow for a smaller access site with Impella, which will continue to drive better patient care and outcomes.”

Impella ECP is available for investigational use only and is not approved for use outside of clinical studies.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

ABOUT IMPELLA XR SHEATH

The Impella XR Sheath set is intended for use for the percutaneous introduction of the Impella 2.5 Catheter and ancillary devices.

ABOUT IMPELLA ECP

CAUTION: Impella ECP is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use only.

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5 and Impella CP devices are U.S. FDA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to reopen blocked coronary arteries.

The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist are U.S. FDA approved to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Abiomed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Abiomed Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two Milestones Achieved Toward Small Bore Access with Impella Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces the achievement of two milestones in the development of small bore access for the Impella heart pump. The Impella ECP heart pump has completed the first stage in its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Abiomed to Hold Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
37
Value und Wachstum in einem Wert gleichzeitig