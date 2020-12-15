CDK Global Names Eric Guerin Chief Financial Officer

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced Eric Guerin will join the Company as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) on January 18. The appointment of Guerin will enable Joe Tautges to complete his transition to the role of chief operating officer (COO) early in 2021.

Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, CDK Global (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role, Guerin will be responsible for driving the Company’s financial strategy, growth opportunities, and performance to ensure they are pursued efficiently, profitably, and with minimal risks.

“We are looking forward to Eric bringing his more than 20 years of finance experience from well regarded, publicly-traded companies to help us strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate growth in our business,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “As we welcome Eric, I want to thank Joe for his tremendous contributions as CFO and look forward to him continuing to play a critical role as COO as we build on our momentum and transform the way the industry connects.”

Guerin joins CDK Global from Corning Incorporated, where he served as division vice president and sector CFO, Corning Glass Technologies. Throughout his career, Guerin has held various leadership roles, including vice president, Finance and CFO, Aftermarket Services and Solutions at Flowserve Corporation; vice president, Finance, Global R&D, Alcon Division at Novartis; and finance director, WWR&D and New Business Development, Ethicon at Johnson & Johnson.

“I’m excited to join CDK Global at a time of significant opportunity when the Company is investing in its growth,” said Guerin. “I look forward to helping CDK execute on its strategy to provide innovative solutions to automotive retailers and OEMs that allow them to connect better, manage, analyze and grow their business, as well as enhance value for shareholders.”

Guerin holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Economics from the College of Staten Island and a Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University. Guerin has also earned his CPA and CMA designations (both inactive).

Guerin will be based in the Company’s Hoffman Estates, Ill. office.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.