Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners with StakeKings to Bring Staking Concept to Season-Long Fantasy Sports League for First Time

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that it has partnered with StakeKings to power the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), the first community-backed national fantasy league. The partnership will introduce staking – the concept of making a financial contribution to cover a portion of a participant’s entry or buy-in fee, and in return taking a percentage of the winnings – to a season-long fantasy sports league for the first time.

“We are excited by the significant progress we have made on our go-to-market strategy for the HOFL since we acquired the League this past summer,” said Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer of HOFV. “As a result of this important partnership with a category leader in StakeKings, we now have the infrastructure we need to power the HOFL and allow individuals to purchase a stake in a communally shared fantasy team that competes over the course of a season, not just on a given day. We are the only fantasy league to offer this kind of opportunity to the public.”