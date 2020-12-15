Frontier Communications Announces CEO Transition

Frontier Communications Corporation (OTC: FTRCQ) (“Frontier”) announced today that it intends to appoint Nick Jeffery as the Company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2021, following the expiration of his notice period with Vodafone UK. Mr. Jeffery will succeed Bernie Han, who will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer on March 1, 2021. Mr. Han will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and guide the CEO transition until emergence from Chapter 11, at which point Mr. Jeffery will join the Board.

In connection with Frontier’s Restructuring Support Agreement, a search committee was formed consisting of four individuals, including two individuals designated by the Company’s noteholders and two current Frontier Board members, to evaluate the Company’s leadership needs including a potential CEO succession process. Following a comprehensive review of both internal and external candidates, and with the assistance of a leading executive search firm and two additional noteholder representatives, the search committee recommended and the Board unanimously voted its intent to appoint Mr. Jeffery as the Company’s next CEO.

Mr. Jeffery brings nearly 30 years of operational expertise and leadership in the telecommunications industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Vodafone UK, a leading wireless and wireline operator, overseeing one of Vodafone Group Plc’s largest businesses through a successful four-year customer-centric turnaround and transformation. During his tenure, Vodafone UK returned to revenue and market share growth and achieved improvements to its net promoter score, churn and wider customer and employee satisfaction. Vodafone UK also reduced its operating expenses, delivered significant EBITDA growth, increased its free cash flow and became the fastest growing home broadband provider in the UK. Mr. Jeffery also spent over a decade at Cable & Wireless, one of the world’s largest wireline companies, where he led the UK and international markets business units.