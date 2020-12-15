 

Taubman Centers, Inc. Named GRESB Retail/Americas Sector Leader for Excellence in Sustainability

The 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) results are in and Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) has been named the Retail/Americas Sector Leader for its outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of real assets worldwide. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments. The assessments are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and emerging regulations.

“For generations, Taubman has been working diligently to ensure that we maintain a standard of excellence in all we do, and our environmental, social and governance efforts are a top priority,” said Robert Taubman, the company’s chairman, president and CEO. “We are honored to receive the Sector Leader distinction this year.”

The 2020 ESG benchmark covers more than $5.3 trillion in real asset value, giving clarity and direction to the real asset investment market as a means to address complex sustainability challenges. GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

“We reduced energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as increased waste diversion last year,” said Taubman’s Facilities, Energy and Sustainability Director Steve Moore. “It is very gratifying that in just over a decade, we have reduced controllable electrical consumption at our U.S. malls by 40 percent.”

More information on Taubman’s ESG efforts can be found in the company’s newly released sustainability report located in the Investors section of taubman.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future.

Learn more at GRESB.com.

About Taubman

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

For ease of use, references in this press release to “Taubman Centers,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “company,” “Taubman” or an operating platform mean Taubman Centers, Inc. and/or one or more of a number of separate, affiliated entities. Business is actually conducted by an affiliated entity rather than Taubman Centers, Inc. itself or the named operating platform.

