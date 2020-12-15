U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts New Drug Application for Review, Grants Priority Review for Takeda’s TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) for the Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) and granted Priority Review for the investigational therapy budesonide oral suspension, TAK-721, which has been designed specifically for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).1 If approved, TAK-721 will be the first FDA-approved treatment for the chronic inflammatory disease, and Takeda plans to use the trade name Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension). The FDA grants Priority Review for medicines that, if approved, have the potential to offer significant advances in the safety or effectiveness of the current treatment approaches. TAK-721 previously received both Breakthrough Therapy designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA.

“For too long, healthcare professionals have been without approved treatments developed specifically to target the chronic, localized esophageal inflammation of EoE,” said Asit Parikh, MD, PhD, Head, Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “We are enthusiastic about the pivotal Phase 3 clinical data showing the ability of TAK-721 to help address esophageal inflammation. We’re committed to working closely with the FDA to further our collective understanding of EoE, and potentially bringing a new treatment option to patients and their healthcare professionals.”

EoE is a chronic inflammatory disease that can cause damage to the esophagus.2 Impacting approximately one in 2,000 people in the U.S.,2,3,4,5,6 EoE is growing in prevalence.7 Though the exact cause is unknown, EoE involves a complex interplay of genetics, environmental factors and immune system dysfunction.8 The chronic inflammation of EoE can lead to a range of symptoms, which can vary by person and age,9 but most often results in difficulty swallowing.10 If left untreated, EoE can worsen over time and cause injury and inflammation to the esophagus.11 In severe cases, EoE can lead to narrowing of the esophagus, which may cause food to become stuck.10

“Because food is so integral to our social lives and well-being, many facets of everyday life are impacted by the symptoms of EoE,” said Karen Lasch, MD, Vice President, Gastroenterology, U.S. Medical, Takeda. “With no FDA-approved treatments, patients have limited choices and today’s news underscores the urgent needs of this patient population.”