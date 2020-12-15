 

Comedian Whitney Cummings Partners with TherapeuticsMD to Launch “Just Say Vagina”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 14:13  |  82   |   |   

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced the launch of Just Say Vagina to encourage women to speak clearly and directly about their reproductive health. Comedian Whitney Cummings will discuss her journey from serial apologizer to an unapologetic role model who no longer uses euphemisms or apologizes in the way she speaks about birth control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005653/en/

(Photo Credit: Whitney Cummings)

(Photo Credit: Whitney Cummings)

“I used to apologize a lot. But now I’m encouraging all women to channel their inner superpower and ditch the V word,” explained Whitney Cummings. “I’ve learned that when you use euphemisms, it makes it harder to say what you mean and to ask for what you need. It’s not cha cha. It’s not hoo hah. Just say it. Vagina.”

Whitney Cummings has used hormonal birth control for nearly two decades and recently decided it was time for a switch. She spoke to her doctor and they decided that ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) was the right choice for her. ANNOVERA is the first annual, comfortable, and procedure-free birth control. It's a soft and squishy ring that a woman inserts into her vagina. When squeezed, the ring is about the same size as a tampon. ANNOVERA is inserted for 21 days and then removed for seven days each cycle, for one year (13 cycles).

“I always ask my patients ‘how’s your vagina?’” explained Mary Jane Minkin, MD, Yale University School of Medicine. “I want my patients to feel comfortable speaking directly to me about their needs. Once we are all comfortable, I can better support my patient’s wellness and I can help her determine what will work best for her in a more productive and clear way.”

There are consequences when a woman is not comfortable being direct about her contraceptive preferences. In the United States, the unintended pregnancy rate is 45 percent and 41 percent of unintended pregnancies are due to inconsistent use of contraceptives.1,2,3 In addition, women are dissatisfied when it comes to birth control, with 47 percent of female birth control users discontinuing use of a contraceptive method due to a variety of factors, such as side effects, effectiveness, sexual pleasure, partner preference, and cost.4

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comedian Whitney Cummings Partners with TherapeuticsMD to Launch “Just Say Vagina” TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced the launch of Just Say Vagina to encourage women to speak clearly and directly about their reproductive health. Comedian Whitney Cummings will discuss her …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity