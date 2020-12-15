 

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Implements Agilysys Point of Sale & Cloud-Native Contactless Food Service Management Solutions

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Rochester Institute of Technology has implemented the Agilysys InfoGenesis ecosystem of modern cloud-native SaaS POS solutions for its campus dining and sports facilities to streamline operations while promoting social distancing through contactless self-service options for students, faculty and guests.

RIT is a privately endowed, co-educational non-profit university comprised of nine colleges occupying 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, NY. Current enrollment on the campus is approximately 18,600 students from all 50 states and more than 100 nations, and there are approximately 3,800 full time and part time employees, including 1,500 faculty members. Food and beverage outlets across the campus include nearly 20 RIT Dining Services Units made up of coffee shops, eateries, food stores, and campus catering.

When electing to replace their existing food service systems, RIT evaluated a number of technology vendors to determine their ability to deliver proven solutions coupled with continuous innovation and a commitment to the higher education market. Agilysys stood out with a comprehensive SaaS product set that included the InfoGenesis SaaS POS system complemented by a set of innovative, modern cloud-native self-service ordering and payment options, bolstered by Agilysys’ commitment to robust and ongoing product R&D.

“RIT is excited about our relationship with Agilysys,” said John LaFrance, Assistant Director, Retail Systems at Rochester Institute of Technology. “Their ability to provide the flexible, industry-leading POS solutions we need to meet our requirements across all of our dining services while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and guests is a winning combination.”

"Rochester Institute of Technology and Agilysys are building a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to add them to our list of higher education customers,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS solutions are uniquely positioned to address the range of deployment options that Rochester Institute of Technology demands.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow RIT to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

